13,176 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,217,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,754 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

