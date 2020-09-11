16,848 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $14,473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,090 shares of company stock worth $5,341,048. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

