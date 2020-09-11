$172.44 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $172.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.68 million to $173.20 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $215.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $711.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.65 million to $715.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.40 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $697.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 1,836,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

