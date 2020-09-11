1,800 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,324. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $129.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

