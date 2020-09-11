$2.32 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.38. 562,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.83. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,896.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

