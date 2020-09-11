20,650 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Citigroup accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.95. 22,276,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,751,377. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

