21,000 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.28. 4,279,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,292. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,403,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,455,291 shares of company stock worth $884,300,891 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

