21,042 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,570,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825,895. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

