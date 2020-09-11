21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNET. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.
VNET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 424,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
