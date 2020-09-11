$24.57 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $24.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.53 million and the highest is $24.60 million. IntriCon posted sales of $26.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $96.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $96.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.07 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $121.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

IIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 44.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.92. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

