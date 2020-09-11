2,500 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $988.41.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $19.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $914.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,392. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,499.16, a P/E/G ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,014.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.19. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

