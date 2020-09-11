$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $12.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,036,472 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 146.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period.

NYSE LAD traded down $4.26 on Monday, hitting $243.53. 200,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.04. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

