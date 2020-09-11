35,856 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Korn Ferry accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 680,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

