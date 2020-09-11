39,085 Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 5,241,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,613. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.