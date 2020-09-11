3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of 3M by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.29. 109,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

