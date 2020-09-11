43,204 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,904 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.