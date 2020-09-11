4,434 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VGT stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day moving average of $261.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

