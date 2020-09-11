45,714 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

