4,917 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

