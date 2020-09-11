4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading 6% Higher

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.50 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 2,500,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,857,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.89. The company has a market cap of $162.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

About 4d Pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

