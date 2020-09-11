$516.59 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report sales of $516.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.57 million and the highest is $518.62 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $9.98 on Monday, reaching $303.38. 562,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.83. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,896.01 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.