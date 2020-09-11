974 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 974 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.87. 772,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,752,532. The stock has a market cap of $779.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.