AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $38.17 Average PT from Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AAR by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAR by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in AAR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 305,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,670. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $657.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

