Abyss Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166,265.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Indodax, YoBit and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $166,265.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.87 or 0.05128176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052369 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Indodax, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Hotbit, ZBG, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

