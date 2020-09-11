Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 515.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,143. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.