Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $235.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.