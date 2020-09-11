Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.85. 52,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

