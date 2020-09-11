Accident Compensation Corp Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

