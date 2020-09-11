Accident Compensation Corp Has $8.97 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Accident Compensation Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.34.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

