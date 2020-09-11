Accident Compensation Corp Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 341.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 225,985 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 194,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,910. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

