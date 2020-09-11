Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $84.20 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Macquarie started coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Accolade from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Accolade Company Profile

