ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 2,636,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,024,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.40.

ADM Energy Company Profile (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.