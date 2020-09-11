Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,953 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.66 and a 200 day moving average of $393.35. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

