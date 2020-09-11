Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADYYF shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF traded up $27.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.00. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449. Adyen has a 12 month low of $620.00 and a 12 month high of $1,778.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,666.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,256.06.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

