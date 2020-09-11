AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AIBRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$1.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

