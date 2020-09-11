AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $336,677.72

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $336,677.72 and approximately $41.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

