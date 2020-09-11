Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,864 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,005. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

