Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 277,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

ABBV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. 524,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

