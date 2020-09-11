Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 243,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 999,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 43,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,350,998. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

