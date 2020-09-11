Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.39 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 42,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 132,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,855. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

