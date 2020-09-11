Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.72 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

