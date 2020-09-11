Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,660 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.51. 360,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,273. The company has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

