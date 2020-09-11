Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 558 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. 87,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,779. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.