Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,252 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,429. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

