Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $349,424,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $24.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,532.02. 1,617,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,811. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,393.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

