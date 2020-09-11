Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 9,713,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,360. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

