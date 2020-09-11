Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Parametrica Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.55. 10,657,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $730.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

