Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $271.61. 9,393,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502,854. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

