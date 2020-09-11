Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALYA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.