AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,468. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

